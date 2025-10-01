Spartans receiving votes in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer (11) throws a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook gained a few votes, but is still in the receiving votes category in Class 6A this week.

Mountain Brook pulled off a thrilling win in overtime over Homewood last week, improving to 4-2 on the year. This week, the Spartans host No. 1 Clay-Chalkville in a key region game.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 6-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 5-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 125

4. Hartselle; 5-0; 116

5. Parker; 4-2; 112

6. Benjamin Russell; 5-1; 99

7. Russell Co.; 6-0; 62

8. Pike Road; 4-2; 42

9. Spain Park; 3-2; 37

10. Homewood; 5-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Jasper (6-0) 15, Mountain Brook (4-2) 12, McAdory (4-0) 5, Stanhope Elmore (4-1) 3, St. Paul's (4-1) 2, Pell City (4-1) 1.

