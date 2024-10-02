Spartans jump back to No. 8

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Following a win over previously unbeaten Homewood, Mountain Brook jumped up to No. 8 in this week's Class 6A poll. The Spartans were ranked No. 10 last week.

This week, Mountain Brook travels to Clay-Chalkville in a big region game.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (12); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 5-0

3. Spain Park; 5-0

4. Parker (1); 5-1

5. Oxford; 6-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Gadsden City; 4-1

8. Mountain Brook; 4-2

9. Hartselle; 4-1

10. Homewood; 5-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (5-0), Athens (5-0), St. Paul's (5-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), Russell Co. (5-1), Spanish Fort (5-1).

