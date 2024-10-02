Spartans jump back to No. 8

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Homewood DL Will Ray (92) chases down ball at the Homewood vs Mountain Brook football game at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 27, 2024.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Following a win over previously unbeaten Homewood, Mountain Brook jumped up to No. 8 in this week's Class 6A poll. The Spartans were ranked No. 10 last week.

This week, Mountain Brook travels to Clay-Chalkville in a big region game.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (12); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 5-0

3. Spain Park; 5-0

4. Parker (1); 5-1

5. Oxford; 6-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Gadsden City; 4-1

8. Mountain Brook; 4-2

9. Hartselle; 4-1

10. Homewood; 5-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (5-0), Athens (5-0), St. Paul's (5-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), Russell Co. (5-1), Spanish Fort (5-1).

