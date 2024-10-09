Spartans receiving votes in this week's poll

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager discusses the last series with running back Stuart Andrews (10) during a game between Clay-Chalkville and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Cougar Stadium.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Following a loss to second-ranked Clay-Chalkville, Mountain Brook dropped out of the Class 6A rankings but are still receiving votes in the top 10. The Spartans are now 4-3 on the year, but are in a good position to make the playoffs.

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Pinson Valley on Thursday.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 6-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 6-0

3. Parker (1); 6-1

4. Spain Park; 6-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 5-1

7. Gadsden City; 5-1

8. Homewood; 6-1

9. Hartselle; 5-1

10. Chelsea; 6-0

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (4-3), St. Paul's (6-0), Russell Co. (6-1), Spanish Fort (6-1).

