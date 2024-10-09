Spartans receiving votes in this week's poll

Photo by James Nicholas
Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager discusses the last series with running back Stuart Andrews (10) during a game between Clay-Chalkville and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Cougar Stadium.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.
Following a loss to second-ranked Clay-Chalkville, Mountain Brook dropped out of the Class 6A rankings but are still receiving votes in the top 10. The Spartans are now 4-3 on the year, but are in a good position to make the playoffs.
This week, Mountain Brook hosts Pinson Valley on Thursday.
Here's the rest of the 6A poll:
CLASS 6A
1. Saraland (14); 6-0
2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 6-0
3. Parker (1); 6-1
4. Spain Park; 6-0
5. Oxford; 7-0
6. Muscle Shoals; 5-1
7. Gadsden City; 5-1
8. Homewood; 6-1
9. Hartselle; 5-1
10. Chelsea; 6-0
Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (4-3), St. Paul's (6-0), Russell Co. (6-1), Spanish Fort (6-1).
Click here to follow Under the Lights on social media, and to sign up for the newsletter.