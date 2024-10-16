Spartans return to top 10

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager before a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley High Schools on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Spartan Stadium.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook returns to the top 10 in Class 6A after knocking off Pinson Valley last Thursday. The Spartans are now No. 9, back in the poll after receiving votes last week. They are now 5-3 on the year.

This week, Mountain Brook travels to Huffman on Thursday.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 7-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 7-0

3. Parker (1); 7-1

4. Spain Park; 7-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Homewood; 6-1

7. Hartselle; 6-1

8. Spanish Fort; 7-1

9. Mountain Brook; 5-3

10. Muscle Shoals; 5-2

Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (5-2), Fort Payne (5-2), Russell Co. (6-1), St. Paul's (6-1), Chelsea (6-1).

