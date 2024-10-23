Spartans move up a spot

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook running back Lawson McKnight (23) reviews the last drive during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook High Schools on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Huffman High School.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook bumps up a spot to No. 8 in this week's Class 6A poll after defeating Huffman 42-0 last Thursday. The Spartans wrap up the regular season this Thursday at Shades Valley.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 8-0

2. Parker (2); 8-1

3. Oxford; 8-0

4. Spain Park; 8-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 7-1

6. Hartselle; 7-1

7. Spanish Fort; 7-1

8. Mountain Brook; 6-3

9. Homewood; 6-2

10. St. Paul's; 7-1

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (5-2), Fort Payne (6-2), Helena (5-3), Russell Co. (6-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-3).

