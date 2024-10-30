Spartans rise a couple spots

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook DB (27) Harris Crumpton (27) prepares for a play during the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook jumped up to No. 6 in Class 6A, rising two spots after concluding the regular season with a 37-0 win at Shades Valley last Thursday. The Spartans wrapped up the season with a 7-3 record and takes an open date this week ahead of the playoffs.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 9-0

4. Spain Park; 9-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 8-1

6. Mountain Brook; 7-3

7. Homewood; 7-2

8. St. Paul's; 8-1

9. Muscle Shoals; 6-2

10. Hartselle; 7-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (7-2), Fort Payne (7-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (7-2), Southside-Gadsden (6-3).

