Spartans rise a couple spots

by

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook jumped up to No. 6 in Class 6A, rising two spots after concluding the regular season with a 37-0 win at Shades Valley last Thursday. The Spartans wrapped up the season with a 7-3 record and takes an open date this week ahead of the playoffs.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 9-0

4. Spain Park; 9-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 8-1

6. Mountain Brook; 7-3

7. Homewood; 7-2

8. St. Paul's; 8-1

9. Muscle Shoals; 6-2

10. Hartselle; 7-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (7-2), Fort Payne (7-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (7-2), Southside-Gadsden (6-3).

