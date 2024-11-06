Spartans move up a spot in final poll

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook HC Chris Yeager huddles with his team after the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook rose to No. 5 in the final Class 6A poll of the season. The Spartans had an open date to wrap up the regular season last week.

The state playoffs begin this week, as the Spartans head to Southside-Gadsden on Friday night.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 10-0

4. Spain Park; 10-0

5. Mountain Brook; 7-3

6. Clay-Chalkville; 8-2

7. Homewood; 8-2

8. Muscle Shoals; 7-2

9. Spanish Fort; 8-2

10. Hartselle; 8-2

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (8-2), St. Paul's (8-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (8-2), Athens (8-2), Hueytown (7-3).

