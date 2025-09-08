Back when: Mountain Brook’s first Friday night win

× Expand Newspapers.com The headline in the Sept. 17, 1966 edition of the now-defunct Birmingham Post-Herald captured the history-making moment of Mountain Brook High School's first varsity football victory.

In the fall of 1966, Mountain Brook High School took the field for the first time. Under head coach Darryl Fitts, the Spartans launched their inaugural football season — and a legacy — with a brand-new team, a borrowed stadium and a community eager to rally behind something of their own.

After a tough 20-6 loss to West Blocton in the season opener, the Spartans bounced back in historic fashion. On Sept. 16, 1966, Mountain Brook earned its first-ever win, a dominant 41-7 victory over Glenn High School at Fair Park. According to The Birmingham News, six different Spartans scored, including a 15-yard run by Carl Tayloe, a pick-six from lineman Martin Gaines, and rushing touchdowns from Jeff Davis, Freddie Patton and Pat Hardy. Hardy and Bill Houseal handled the extra points, and the Spartans never looked back.

Mountain Brook went on to finish the season 5-4 — a strong showing for a brand-new program. The team posted three shutouts and averaged 19 points per game while holding opponents to just over 15. Though the Spartans weren’t ranked in the state’s Class 4A poll, their winning record and competitive spirit laid the groundwork for decades of football success.

The roster was built from scratch. The schedule was cobbled together. And the uniforms were likely still stiff from their first wash. But none of that mattered once the whistle blew. That first win didn’t just mark the start of a season — it marked the beginning of a program, a tradition and a new identity for a growing community.

Nearly 60 years later, those Friday night lights still shine — a little brighter with each memory made.