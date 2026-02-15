Spartans win area tournaments, sub-regional games

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Basketball The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team beat Fort Payne in the Class 6A sub-regional game on Feb. 14, 2026, at Spartan Arena. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Basketball. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Basketball The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team won the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament, on Feb. 10, 2026, at Spartan Arena. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Basketball. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams have started their postseason runs on a high note.

Both the girls and boys hosted and won the Class 6A, Area 10 tournaments last week. In a three-team area, the Spartans only had to play the area championship game.

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans defeated Huffman 53-35 in a convincing performance. In the contest, Avery Davis led the way with 18 points and three assists. Maddie Walter posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as well. Kate Bakken added eight points and three assists.

The following night, the Mountain Brook boys earned a tough 60-57 win over Huffman. Trey Davis was the top scorer with 16 points and four assists. Hill McCluney had 14 points and Braden Little posted 10 points to join Davis in double figures. Porter Perry added seven points and three rebounds.

In the Class 6A sub-regional round over the weekend, both Mountain Brook teams once again hosted and won.

Mountain Brook’s girls put forth another strong effort to knock off Southside-Gadsden 58-39. Avery Davis was stellar once again, going for 22 points and three assists in the win. Walter had 16 points. six rebounds and seven steals in an all-around performance. Bakken added 14 points, four rebounds and three steals.

The Spartans boys took down Fort Payne 68-42 to advance as well. Trey Davis and Parker Wright had 15 points, with Davis adding six assists. McCluney had 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams now advance to the Northeast Regional Tournament, which will be played at Jacksonville State University. Teams have to win twice to move on to the state final four.

Both teams will take to the court first Friday morning, as Mountain Brook’s girls play Minor at 9 a.m., followed by Mountain Brook’s boys taking on Homewood at 10:30 a.m.