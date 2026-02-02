Basketball postseason on the horizon for Spartans

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook guard Parker Wright (22) shoots a three while the Mountain Brook bench watches during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood in November 2025 at Mountain Brook High School.

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams are accustomed to playing deep into February, as the postseason takes place throughout the month.

The Spartans are in a three-team area along with Huffman and Woodlawn, and the area tournament will be played at the top seed’s gym February 5-11. The top two teams from the area tournament will advance to the following round.

Should the Mountain Brook boys or girls teams advance, they would play in a sub-regional game Feb. 13 or 14. The top seeds from the area tournament will host the sub-regional round while the area tournament runners-up hit the road.

Winners of those games will move on to the regional tournament. The Spartans would play in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University. The opening round of the regional tournament for the Class 6A teams is set for Feb. 20, with the regional final to be played the following week on Feb. 25.

The state final four for all classifications is set for March 2-7 at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

Class 6A semifinals will be March 4, with the finals to be played March 7.