× Expand Photo courtesy of Jeff Allison Mountain Brook huddles during a timeout in its 76-31 win over Hayden at the Veterans Day Classic at Minor High School on Nov. 11. Photo courtesy of Jeff Allison.

Mountain Brook High School's basketball teams have played 16 games already this season, and the boys have won six straight through Thanksgiving.

Mountain Brook boys: Six in a row under first-year coach Zach Allison

The Spartans dropped their first two games, 67-62 at Gardendale and 62-58 at Spain Park, and haven't lost since. Mountain Brook is 6-2.

Allison's first win came in a 76-31 rout of Hayden at the Veterans Day Classic at Minor, where John Stephenson scored 14, Griffin Brown 13 and Charlie Little 11, and 13 different Spartans scored. Three nights later, the Spartans held off Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 62-59 in the home opener, with Brown scoring 16 and Nolen Jackson scoring eight of his 12 in the fourth quarter.

"Every game, we have continued to get a little bit better," Allison said after the Hillcrest win. "We still have a long way to go, but it's encouraging to see us fix some of our mistakes that we have been emphasizing in practice."

Mountain Brook beat Springville 76-42 and then swept three games in Orange Beach over the holiday week: 62-55 over Northridge, 56-33 over Pearl (Mississippi) and 71-30 over UMS-Wright.

Mountain Brook girls: Tough opponents at Turkey Jam

The Spartans are 4-4 after a 68-43 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday in the final game of the Turkey Jam, the holiday tournament Mountain Brook hosts.

Mountain Brook opened the season with a 51-11 win at Gardendale and has beaten Deshler 58-51 at the Bulldog Classic, Springville 68-27 and Mortimer Jordan 63-57. Avery Davis scored 21 against Deshler.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa has beaten the Spartans twice, 54-48 at the Northridge Tip-Off and 53-50 on Tuesday at the Turkey Jam, where Mountain Brook also lost 60-45 to Webb School of Tennessee on Monday.

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