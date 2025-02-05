Huffman knocks off Spartans in area final

× Expand Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's Braden Little (33) shoots the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team suffered a tight loss to Huffman on Wednesday night in the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament final.

Huffman earned a second win over the Spartans this season, winning 50-48 after the teams split a pair of matchups in the regular season.

Braden Little led the way for the Spartans with 13 points on the night. Jack Bakken joined him in double figures with 10 points and five rebounds. Parker Wright added nine points as well.

Mountain Brook will now head to Homewood on Saturday evening for a Class 6A sub-regional round game. Homewood defeated Minor in the Area 9 championship game Tuesday evening to advance.

Mountain Brook's girls won the area title Tuesday evening as well and will host Minor on Friday in the sub-regional round.

Sub-regional winners will advance to the regional tournament, which begins next week.