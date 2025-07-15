Caleb Barnett selected in MLB Draft

× Expand Staff photo Mountain Brook’s Caleb Barnett (9) bumps helmets with his teammates after hitting a solo-home run during game one of a Class 6A first round playoff game against Muscle Shoals at Mountain Brook High School on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Mountain Brook High School graduate Caleb Barnett was selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft over the weekend.

Barnett was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round (571st overall), becoming the 11th player from Mountain Brook to be taken in the MLB Draft.

Barnett has been one of the top players in the state the last few years, claiming Starnes Media All-South Metro Hitter of the Year honors in 2024. He was named first team Class 6A all-state in 2025, finishing his senior campaign with five home runs and 28 runs batted in, posting a .521 on-base percentage.

Barnett has signed to play baseball at the University of Alabama and it appears likely he will forgo the professional opportunity for now and play college baseball.