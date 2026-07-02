Countdown to Kickoff: Spartans enter new region

July 3 marks 48 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 49 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

With the newest round of AHSAA reclassification, which occurs every two years, Mountain Brook will now be in Class 5A, Region 4.

CLASS 5A, REGION 4