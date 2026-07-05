Countdown to kickoff: Spartans look to continue playoff streak

× Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook vs Mortimer Jordan Football – Playoffs Rd 1 Boyd Cooper LB (19) looks on before snap - In Mountain Brook’s 38-0 Win vs Mortimer Jordan, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

The official start of high school football season is in 45 days as of July 6, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 46 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

This season, Mountain Brook will look to continue its decade-long playoff streak, as the Spartans have qualified for the state playoffs in each of the last 10 seasons. Here are the Spartans' final records and playoff performances over that streak:

2025: 9-4 (reached quarterfinals)

2024: 8-4 (2nd round)

2023: 8-4 (2nd round)

2022: 12-3 (state runner-up)

2021: 12-2 (semifinals)

2020: 12-2 (semifinals)

2019: 8-3 (1st round)

2018: 9-3 (2nd round)

2017: 8-4 (2nd round)

2016: 8-3 (1st round)