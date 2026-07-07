Countdown to kickoff: Chris Yeager enters 21st year as Spartans head coach

× Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager and Muscle Shoals head coach Scott Basden shake hands after a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The official start of high school football season is in 43 days as of July 8, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 44 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

This fall, Chris Yeager enters his 21st season as head coach of the Spartans, taking over in 2006 after serving as an assistant to Joey Jones throughout his tenure. In 20 years, Yeager has led Mountain Brook to the playoffs 16 times, winning 170 games and losing just 73.

The consistency has been impressive over the years. Yeager took Mountain Brook to the state quarterfinals in his second and third seasons as head coach, and led the Spartans to the semifinals in 2010. The Spartans won at least 11 games in four of five seasons from 2008 to 2012.

The 2014 and 2015 seasons were tough ones, as the Spartans won just three games in each campaign, but the program has been on an upswing ever since.

Mountain Brook is currently on a 10-year playoff streak, and is coming off a 2025 season that saw the Spartans reach the quarterfinals once again.

Yeager boasts a 170-73 record at Mountain Brook, but has a career record of 195-93 after including two years apiece at West Blocton (1991-92) and Walker (1993-94). With five wins this season, he will eclipse the 200-win mark.