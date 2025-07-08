Countdown to kickoff: Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs the ball during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) celebrates touchdown during the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs for a touchdown during the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) scores a touchdown during the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC Mountain Brook’s Stuart Andrews makes a run during high school football payoff action against Southside on Nov. 8, 2024 in Gadsden, Ala. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs ball at the Homewood vs Mountain Brook game at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 27, 2024. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Huffman's defense had a hard time stopping Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook High Schools on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Huffman High School. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) acts as an extra blocker during a pass play at a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley High Schools on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook's Stuart Andrews (10) runs the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Prev Next

Wednesday marks 44 days until the Mountain Brook High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Mountain Brook High School running back Stuart Andrews will lead his team onto the field Aug. 22, as the Spartans host Demopolis in the season opener.

Andrews enters his senior season as the returning All-South Metro Offensive Player of the Year. Andrews rushed for 1,805 yards and 23 touchdowns last year and is hoping for much of the same this season.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Village Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Mountain Brook among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

44 days: Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews