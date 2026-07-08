Countdown to kickoff: LB Miller Crumpton to anchor Spartans defense

× Expand Mountain Brook line backer Miller Crumpton (16) looks into the back field during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The official start of high school football season is in 42 days as of July 9, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 43 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

One of the key returning players for the Spartans this fall is linebacker Miller Crumpton.

Crumpton was an honorable mention linebacker on the Under the Lights All-South Metro Team last fall and is expected to take on an even bigger role this year.

In 2025, Crumpton totaled 92 tackles for a Mountain Brook defense that allowed 18 points per game. In addition to three tackles for loss, Crumpton had 10 quarterback pressures. He also intercepted four passes and scored a defensive touchdown. Against Shades Valley, Crumpton forced a fumble, scooped it up and scored a touchdown on the first play of the game.