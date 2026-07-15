Countdown to kickoff: Spartans host preseason media day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook defensive players speak at a preseason media day on July 15, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.

The official start of high school football season is in 35 days as of July 16, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 36 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Mountain Brook players and coaches got the opportunity to speak ahead of the season, as the program hosted a media day event Tuesday.

Defensive players Henry Walton, Graham Smith and Skip Stuerrman spoke to the expectations of their unit this season, as did offensive leaders John Colvin, John Cooper and long snapper Patrick Crye.

Offensive coordinator Brad Easley broke down the offense, with defensive coordinator Shane Stearns doing the same with the defense, and Gabe Rodriguez gave a rundown of the special teams unit. Head coach Chris Yeager covered a variety of topics as well.

Portions of those conversations will be made available as the countdown to kickoff series continues in the coming days and weeks.

Special thanks to Mountain Brook Schools Communications Director William Galloway for organizing the event.