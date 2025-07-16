Countdown to kickoff: Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs the ball during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs the ball during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs the ball during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs the ball during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) tracks his tight end in the end zone during a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley High Schools on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) leaves the pocket to extend the play, finding an open receiver downfield during a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley High Schools on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. × 7 of 9 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback, Cayden Hofbauer (11) finds an open receiver in Sam smith (22) during a game between Clay-Chalkville and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, October 4th, 2024, at Clay-Chalkville High School, Jerry Hood Stadium in Clay AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's QB Cayden Hofbauer (11) for a touchdown during a game between Oxford and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook's Cayden Hofbauer (11) throws the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Prev Next

Thursday marks 36 days until the Mountain Brook High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer is back for this year as the signal caller for the Spartans, and will lead his offense onto the field Aug. 22, as the Spartans host Demopolis to open the season.

Hofbauer had a solid season in his first year as the starter and is looking to help Mountain Brook get back to the playoffs for the 10th straight year.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Village Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Mountain Brook among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

51 days: Vestavia Hills QB Charlie Taaffe

50 days: Chelsea RB Chase Malone

49 days: John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin

46 days: Hewitt-Trussville RB Deuce Alston

45 days: Hoover WR Jonah Winston

44 days: Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews

43 days: Vestavia Hills OL Caleb Boylan

42 days: Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington

39 days: Homewood QB Kaleb Carson

38 days: Clay-Chalkville QB Aaron Frye

37 days: Spain Park QB Brock Bradley

36 days: Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer