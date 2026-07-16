Countdown to kickoff: Relive old games on Spartans Facebook page

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Mountain Brook players and cheerleaders celebrate after a game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans rallied in the second half to beat the Jaguars 24-14.

The official start of high school football season is in 34 days as of July 17, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 35 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

To fill the gap leading up to the kickoff of the 2026 season, there are a number of games from past seasons of Mountain Brook football available on the athletics' YouTube channel.

Some of the best games in recent Spartans memory dating back to 2018 are available on the channel, which can be found at this link.

One of those games is Mountain Brook's win over Spain Park back in 2018. Village Living's cover of that Spartans victory can be found at this link.

Kickoff is just five weeks away.