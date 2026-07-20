Countdown to kickoff: Offensive leaders ready for new season

× Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook vs Mortimer Jordan Football – Playoffs Rd 1 John Colvin WR (20) gets a block from Archie Andrews WR (19) as he scrambles for extra yards after the catch - In Mountain Brook’s 38-0 Win vs Mortimer Jordan, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

The official start of high school football season is in 30 days as of July 21, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 31 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Mountain Brook's offense is replacing significant experience this fall, and seniors John Colvin, John Bradford and Patrick Crye (on special teams) are among those tasked with setting the tone. All three said the group's effort and discipline have stood out early, even as new faces settle into bigger roles.

"Something I notice with this team we have right now is just we give a bunch of effort," said Colvin, a receiver. "It doesn't matter who we're going to go up against this year. We're going to give as much effort as we can. We're going to do our assignment every time."

Bradford said discipline has been the standard the group is holding itself to.

"We know that we're not perfect, and sometimes we're going to mess up, but we flip the page and we just go to the next play and give everything we can," Bradford said.

Colvin, who is expected to see time at both receiver and running back this year, said he's looking forward to showing his versatility.

"It's exciting. It's definitely a new role that I'm going to be put in, and I'm ready for it," Colvin said. "I like getting the ball in my hands, I like making plays, and I'm excited to do that this year."

Colvin also pointed to the chemistry the receivers are building with Pruet James and Caden Bryant looking to win the starting quarterback job.

"It's been a fun summer," Colvin said. "We got two new quarterbacks, and it's really important to build that chemistry, going rep after rep every time, perfecting our routes and the timing."

Bradford, who anchors the offensive line at center, said the group has embraced the responsibility that comes with the position.

With most of last year's line gone, Bradford said the current group has leaned on film study to speed up its development.

"We're just giving everything we have. We're looking at film from the guys we had last year and trying to be the best version of ourselves," Bradford said. "It is tough, a whole new offensive line, and some of us got opportunities to get in late and some of us haven't."

Crye, a three-year starter, said his approach to leadership has been shaped by watching the room around him.

"A way to approach that is teaching the younger guys, teaching them the ways of Mountain Brook football, teaching them the dos and don'ts," Crye said, "everything in and out of the locker room, on the field, discipline, what to say to coaches."