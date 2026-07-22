Countdown to kickoff: Throwing it back to Bennett Jordan's catch

Photo by: Michael Jackson
Mountain Brook TE Bennett Jordan (81) catches a pass for a two point conversion during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson
The official start of high school football season is in 28 days as of July 23, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.
Mountain Brook will open the season in 29 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.
As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.
Mountain Brook had a moment last fall that landed the Spartans on SportsCenter, knocking off Homewood on Bennett Jordan's sensational two-point conversion.
Jordan's catch gave Mountain Brook a 25-24 win in overtime and was one of the highlights of the season.
Check out the story of the game here.