Countdown to kickoff: Throwing it back to Bennett Jordan's catch

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Mountain Brook TE Bennett Jordan (81) catches a pass for a two point conversion during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

The official start of high school football season is in 28 days as of July 23, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 29 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Mountain Brook had a moment last fall that landed the Spartans on SportsCenter, knocking off Homewood on Bennett Jordan's sensational two-point conversion.

× HOLY COW!!!! The 2-point conversion is GOOD!



Cayden Hofbauer miraculously finds Bennett Jordan in the end zone and Mountain Brook WINS IN OT.



FINAL: Mountain Brook 25, Homewood 24 pic.twitter.com/9mOG0ibvv9 — Kyle Parmley 🥎 (@KyleParmley) September 27, 2025

Jordan's catch gave Mountain Brook a 25-24 win in overtime and was one of the highlights of the season.

Check out the story of the game here.