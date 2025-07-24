Countdown to kickoff: Mountain Brook WR Sam Smith

1 of 4
Photo by James Nicholas
Mountain Brook wide receiver Sam Smith (22) takes the ball right up the center of the Pinson Valley defense during a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley High Schools on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Spartan Stadium.
2 of 4
Photo by Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC
Mountain Brook’s Sam Smith makes a run during high school football payoff action against Southside on Nov. 8, 2024 in Gadsden, Ala.
3 of 4
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Mountain Brook WR Sam Smith (22) is congratulated by teammate Archie Andrews (19) on a touchdown during the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium.
4 of 4
Photo by James Nicholas
Mountain Brook wide receiver Sam Smith (22) runs the ball towards the slideline during a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley High Schools on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Spartan Stadium.
Friday marks 28 days until the Mountain Brook High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.
Mountain Brook wide receiver Sam Smith will lead the Spartans onto the field Aug. 22, as they host Demopolis to begin the season.
Smith is one of several returning experienced players on the Mountain Brook offense, as the Spartans look to build on a successful 2024 campaign.
Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Village Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.
Under the Lights covers Mountain Brook among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.
28 days: Mountain Brook WR Sam Smith