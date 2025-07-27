Countdown to kickoff: Preseason with the Spartans

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's HC Chris Yeager during a game between Oxford and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium.

As of Monday, high school football season is 25 days away for Mountain Brook.

Earlier this month, Mountain Brook hosted a preseason media event, with players and coaches given the opportunity to speak about the team heading into the 2025 campaign. You can view those conversations in full in the video below. Video courtesy of Mountain Brook High School.

×

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Village Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Mountain Brook among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.