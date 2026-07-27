Countdown to kickoff: Yeager denies there is a 'most important' position

× Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook players during pre-game festivities a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

The official start of high school football season is in 23 days as of July 21, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 24 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Every football fan has an opinion on which position matters most. Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager isn't ready to pick just one.

Asked what he believes to be the most important position on the field, Yeager pointed to a quote he leans on often, one from former Georgia Tech and Alabama coach Bill Curry.

"Bill Curry said it best. He said football is the ultimate team sport because every player must depend on every teammate, on every play just to survive," Yeager said.

Yeager has led the Mountain Brook program since 2006, and that experience shaped how he answered.

"Now, I could sit there and I could say quarterback, but I'll guarantee you one thing: when it's third and seven, that left tackle is pretty darn important to that quarterback, and that quarterback is very much aware of it. It's amazing," Yeager said.

"It really is the well-being of everybody on that field that you're interconnected," Yeager added. "I love that question. But to me, the answer to that is there's no most important. They're all important because they're important to one another."