Countdown to kickoff: Check out the Spartans' 2025 schedule

The 2025 high school football season is just a few weeks away, with Tuesday marking 24 days until kickoff for Mountain Brook.

The Spartans will open the season on their home field, as they host Demopolis to kick things off.

Here is the full schedule for the Mountain Brook varsity football team this fall.

Aug. 22: vs. Demopolis

Aug. 29: @ Parker

Sept. 5: vs. Hueytown

Sept. 12: @ Pell City*

Sept. 19: @ Oxford*

Sept. 26: @ Homewood

Oct. 3: vs. Clay-Chalkville*

Oct. 9: @ Pinson Valley*

Oct. 17: vs. Huffman*

Oct. 24: vs. Shades Valley*

Oct. 30: OPEN

* Region game

