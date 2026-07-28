Countdown to kickoff: Colvin, Andrews lead receiving corps

× Expand A game between Pinson Valley and Mountain Brook High Schools on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at Wille Adams Stadium in Pinson AL. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook receiver John Colvin's (20) touchdown during a game between Pinson Valley and Mountain Brook High Schools on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at Wille Adams Stadium in Pinson AL. Photo by James Nicholas

The official start of high school football season is in 22 days as of July 29, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 23 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Mountain Brook returns two veteran pieces at receiver this fall in seniors John Colvin and Archie Andrews, both entering their third year as starters at the position. Offensive coordinator Brad Easley said that kind of tenure doesn't come around often.

"John Colvin and Archie Andrews, those guys are kind of anomalies, they're three-year starters at receiver," Easley said. "That doesn't really happen at Mountain Brook a whole lot, and those guys coming back are really important pieces for leading those younger guys."

Easley said juniors Brock Wilkinson and Robinson Peer will contribute behind Colvin and Andrews, giving the offense depth.

"They can't play every snap, so we've got to have guys like Brock Wilkinson and Robinson Peer to come in and spell them some," Easley said.

Colvin, who is also expected to see time at running back this year, said he's taken an active role mentoring that younger group.

"Brock and Robinson have really made good strides this summer," Colvin said. "Just seeing them improve, it's been a lot of fun, and me and Archie getting to lead them along the way. Their route running is becoming so much better, they're understanding the playbook so much better, and it's really cool to see."