Countdown to kickoff: Spartans secondary expected to be a strength

× Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook defensive back Pearson Trammell (36) during a kick off return during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

The official start of high school football season is in 21 days as of July 30, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 22 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Mountain Brook's secondary returns a mix of steady leadership and emerging talent this fall, and defensive coordinator Shane Stearns said the group is shaping up as one of the stronger units on the roster.

Senior Pearson Trammell anchors the group at safety, moving over after starting his career at cornerback. Stearns said Trammell has been one of the most dependable players in the program.

"Pearson Trammell has been a rock-steady player in our program for the last couple of years," Stearns said.

Alongside Trammell, senior Wyatt Sleeper made the jump from receiver to safety and has settled in quickly, according to Stearns.

At cornerback, senior Luke Carroll returns after significant playing time a year ago, and senior Sam Young has emerged as a difference-maker after a strong offseason.

"Our secondary is really shaking out well. We've got two corners that I feel are really, really good, can really play," Stearns said. "Luke Carroll played a good bit for us last year, and then we got a young kid, Sam Young, that's phenomenal, just a really, really good athlete. The two corners we have are really good. I feel like they can run with a lot of people."

Senior linebacker Skip Stuermann, who plays alongside the secondary in Mountain Brook's scheme, also spotlighted senior Jack Bright as a solid corner.