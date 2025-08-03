Countdown to kickoff: Mountain Brook DB Mac Mandell

Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Mountain Brook's DB Mac Mandell (12) tracks ball during a game between Oxford and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium.
Monday marks 18 days until the Mountain Brook High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.
Mountain Brook defensive back Mac Mandell will be one of the defensive players leading the Spartans onto the field Aug. 22, as they host Demopolis in the season opener.
The Spartans' defense is consistently one of the best in the region, if not the state, and Mandell will look to be one of the leaders for a group looking to remain in that class.
Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Village Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.
Under the Lights covers Mountain Brook among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.
51 days: Vestavia Hills QB Charlie Taaffe
50 days: Chelsea RB Chase Malone
49 days: John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin
46 days: Hewitt-Trussville RB Deuce Alston
45 days: Hoover WR Jonah Winston
44 days: Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews
43 days: Vestavia Hills OL Caleb Boylan
42 days: Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington
39 days: Homewood QB Kaleb Carson
38 days: Clay-Chalkville QB Aaron Frye
37 days: Spain Park QB Brock Bradley
36 days: Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer
35 days: Vestavia Hills DL Josh Arendall
32 days: Oak Mountain DB Kolby King
31 days: John Carroll LB Alex Plaia
30 days: Hewitt-Trussville WR Dylan Cope
29 days: Hoover WR Jeremiah Tabb
28 days: Mountain Brook WR Sam Smith
25 days: Vestavia Hills LB Owen Wilbanks
24 days: Chelsea OL Adam Brooks
23 days: Spain Park OL Hudson Reed
22 days: Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres
21 days: Clay-Chalkville OL JT Jones
18 days: Mountain Brook DB Mac Mandell