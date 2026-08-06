Countdown to kickoff: Spartans check in at No. 9

× Expand Mountain Brook offensive lineman D.Y. Mendendez (59) gets ready to block during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The official start of high school football season is in 13 days as of August 7, with teams permitted to begin AHSAA competition on Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 14 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason high school football poll earlier this week. Mountain Brook is No. 9 in Class 5A with 28 points, following a 9-4 season.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 15-0; 240

2. Saraland; 13-1; 177

3. Parker; 8-4; 132

4. Benjamin Russell; 12-2; 125

5. Muscle Shoals; 12-1; 102

6. Pike Road; 10-3; 83

7. Homewood; 11-2; 58

8. Austin; 6-5; 36

9. Mountain Brook; 9-4; 28

10. Russell Co.; 10-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (10-2) 26, Boaz (8-3) 18, Oxford (5-6) 18, Gulf Shores (5-6) 16, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-4) 16, Ramsay (6-4) 12, Hartselle (10-2) 9, Jasper (8-3) 8, Bessemer City (9-2) 5, Florence (6-5) 3, Theodore (8-4) 1.