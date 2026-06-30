Countdown to kickoff: 50 days until high school football season

July 1 marks 50 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Mountain Brook will open the season in 51 days, as the Spartans head to Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Village Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Here's a look at Mountain Brook's 2026 schedule:

Aug. 21: @ Hueytown

Aug. 28: @ UMS-Wright

Sept. 4: @ Homewood*

Sept. 11: vs. Helena*

Sept. 18: @ Chilton County*

Sept. 25: vs. Oxford

Oct. 2: vs. Ramsay*

Oct. 9: @ Calera*

Oct. 16: vs. Chelsea*

Oct. 23: vs. Pelham*

Oct. 30: OPEN

* Region game