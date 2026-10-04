Early-season highlights

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Mike Jackson. Mountain Brook LB Miller Teague (40) recovers the fumble and scores a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Mike Jackson. Mountain Brook WR Robinson Peer (11) breaking through a hole during a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Mike Jackson. Mountain Brook LB Graham Smith (10) attempts to sack the quarterback during a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Mike Jackson. Mountain Brook band performs at halftime between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium. Prev Next

There’s nothing quite like high school football season in Alabama. Bands play, crowds roar and rivalries reignite as teams take the field for another year. The players, the coaches, the band, the cheerleaders and many others help showcase the pageantry and personality that define Friday nights across the area.