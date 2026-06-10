Eight Spartans sign on spring signing day, bringing class total to 19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook's Stuart Andrews was among the Spartans recognized at the school's spring signing day ceremony on May 11.

Mountain Brook High School celebrated eight student athletes on May 11 in the school gym for the spring signing day ceremony:

Rocco Gray: Washington and Lee, Football

Cayden Hofbauer: Coast Guard, Football

Stuart Andrews: Auburn, Football

Henry McGahey: Rhodes, College Soccer

Sam Estes, Millsaps: Baseball

Leython-George Williams: Calhoun County Community College, Baseball

Hill McCluney: MIT, Basketball

Addie Bazemore: Troy, Track and Field

These eight student athletes bring the total number to 19 MBHS seniors who have committed to playing their respective sport at the next level.

— Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.