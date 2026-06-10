Eight Spartans sign on spring signing day, bringing class total to 19

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Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.
Mountain Brook's Stuart Andrews was among the Spartans recognized at the school's spring signing day ceremony on May 11.
Mountain Brook High School celebrated eight student athletes on May 11 in the school gym for the spring signing day ceremony:
- Rocco Gray: Washington and Lee, Football
- Cayden Hofbauer: Coast Guard, Football
- Stuart Andrews: Auburn, Football
- Henry McGahey: Rhodes, College Soccer
- Sam Estes, Millsaps: Baseball
- Leython-George Williams: Calhoun County Community College, Baseball
- Hill McCluney: MIT, Basketball
- Addie Bazemore: Troy, Track and Field
These eight student athletes bring the total number to 19 MBHS seniors who have committed to playing their respective sport at the next level.
— Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.