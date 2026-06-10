Eight Spartans sign on spring signing day, bringing class total to 19

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Sports

Mountain Brook High School celebrated eight student athletes on May 11 in the school gym for the spring signing day ceremony:

  • Rocco Gray: Washington and Lee, Football
  • Cayden Hofbauer: Coast Guard, Football
  • Stuart Andrews: Auburn, Football
  • Henry McGahey: Rhodes, College Soccer
  • Sam Estes, Millsaps: Baseball
  • Leython-George Williams: Calhoun County Community College, Baseball
  • Hill McCluney: MIT, Basketball
  • Addie Bazemore: Troy, Track and Field

These eight student athletes bring the total number to 19 MBHS seniors who have committed to playing their respective sport at the next level.

— Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.