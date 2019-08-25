Equipped with experience, Spartans hungry for more

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Ann Vandevelde (1) sets to a teammate during the state tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex last fall. She returns as one of five Spartan seniors.

There aren’t many programs that can use the word “disappointment” to describe a run to the state semifinals.

But that’s the type of standard the Mountain Brook High School volleyball program has set for itself.

The disappointment from the Spartans lies not necessarily in last season’s final result, but that they felt they should have capitalized on an opportunity to win the Class 7A North Super Regional. After winning the first set of the regional final match against Bob Jones in dominant fashion, Mountain Brook dropped the final three sets to finish runner-up in the regional.

That forced the Spartans to play eventual state champion McGill-Toolen in the state tournament semifinals, as opposed to potentially matching up with the Yellow Jackets in the 7A final. McGill won that match in straight sets.

“We had a great season, but they were kind of let down,” said head coach Vickie Nichols, whose Mountain Brook team posted a 46-11 record in her second year at the helm.

That result has fueled the desire of a Spartans program eager to get back to the top. McGill-Toolen has won the past two 7A state titles after Mountain Brook’s three-year reign from 2014 to 2016.

“They’re already laser-focused, because I think they really want to win and think they can,” Nichols said. “It’s one thing to say, ‘I want to win a state championship.’ It’s another thing to really believe it.”

Last year, the Spartans had no seniors. This year, there are five. Grace Carr, Ann and Liz Vandevelde, MK Fowlkes and Kate Amberson are all veterans looking to finish their careers on top.

“Our chemistry is better, our togetherness, we’ve already seen a big difference in that,” Nichols said. “A true leader hasn’t emerged, but it will. They’re still trying to figure out how exactly each one needs to lead.”

As a team, Nichols said Mountain Brook would feature a more balanced offensive attack and wouldn’t have to rely on one person to manufacture everything. Improving the consistency in serve receive was a point of emphasis as the summer progressed.

On the outside, the Spartans will once again look to Carr to lead the way. The All-South Metro Player of the Year in 2018 tallied nearly 600 kills last fall and has gotten better with her consistency and decision-making, according to her coach.

Celie Field will provide balance on the outside, so teams aren’t able to solely focus on Carr as well. Olivia Richie will likely play on the outside as well.

Sophomores Greer Golden and Hannah Hitson will hold things down in the middle. Golden started last season as a freshman, while Hitson will get her first significant varsity experience this year.

Fowlkes returns on the right side and provides a wealth of experience. She will be complemented by freshman Sims Kilgore, the younger sister of former Spartans standout Emmy Kilgore.

Ann Vandevelde is back as the team’s setter, as she thrived in the role last year. Alaina Long is also looking to garner some playing time in that role as well. Liz Vandevelde will anchor the defense once again as the libero, with Evelyn King helping out as a defensive specialist. Amberson led the team in serve aces last year and she will be relied upon in that area once again, along with being asked to contribute defensively as well.

Nichols said the team’s togetherness will be a key to the overall success, and she’s seen progress in that, along with their belief and desire to put together a deep playoff run again.

“I think they’re ready. They want it,” she said.