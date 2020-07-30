Equipped with experience, Spartans ready for new region

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Strother Gibbs (12) looks to pass the ball during a game against Hewitt-Trussville. Gibbs’ ability as a running quarterback has been the strong point of his game over the past couple of years, but head coach Chris Yeager said he has taken another step in his consistency throwing the football. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. Paulson Wright (1) catches a pass during a game against Tuscaloosa County on Sept. 6 at Spartan Stadium. Wright will be a leader for the Spartans this fall, returning as a productive receiver. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. Braxton Wetzler (57) pressures the opposing quarterback during a game against Tuscaloosa County on Sept. 6 at Spartan Stadium. Wetzler will be a leader for the Spartans this fall, returning as the cornerstone of the defense along the line. Prev Next

Editor's Note: As of press time, the high school football season was still set to begin Aug. 21. It was unclear whether the season would be altered due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in school history, the Mountain Brook High School football program will not compete in the state’s highest classification.

The Spartans competed in Class 4A from 1966-83, then played in 6A from 1984 until 7A was formed in 2014.

But with the latest round of the AHSAA’s biennial reclassification, Mountain Brook drops down to 6A for at least the next two years. The move out of 7A’s Region 3, arguably the toughest region in the state, coincides with a Spartans team entering 2020 with a reason for high hopes.

“We’ve got great ingredients,” head coach Chris Yeager said. “This team has been fun.”

The Spartans have plenty of experienced talent returning to a team that won at least eight games for the fourth consecutive season last fall. Mountain Brook posted an 8-3 record, losing only to Hoover and eventual state champion Thompson in the regular season before a heartbreaking defeat to Florence in the first round of the state playoffs.

OFFENSE

Part of Yeager’s optimism centers around senior quarterback Strother Gibbs, who enters his third year as the full-time starter for the Spartans.

Gibbs made his first appearance with the Mountain Brook varsity team as an eighth-grader, when he started a spring jamboree game. He has progressed each fall, blossoming into a leader and one of the most productive signal callers in the area.

“We’ve always built everything around the quarterback and what he can and can’t do,” Yeager said. “He’s just added to his game every year.”

Gibbs’ ability as a running quarterback has been the strong point of his game over the past couple years, but Yeager said he has taken another step in his consistency throwing the football. Stacking the box against Gibbs may no longer be a viable option for opposing defenses.

“He’s truly wanting to become a dual threat and that’s happened,” Yeager said.

Michael Brogan steps into the lead tailback role vacated by Sam Higgins. George Cain and Michael Lorino have also emerged as options out of the backfield. They will do that behind an experienced offensive line with the likes of Will Grant, Jack Smith, Drew Elliott, Ryan Kampakis, Wilder Hines, Miles Waldrop and Charles Law Schilleci all set to contribute.

“The thing I like about the front is that it’s a cohesive group,” Yeager said.

Paulson Wright and Jake Thompson were productive wide receivers last year that return to provide Gibbs with reliable options. Yeager mentioned Ethan Shunnarah and Sims Brown as players who will also contribute out wide. Turner Welsh is set to take over at the tight end spot that was so valuable last year with Crawford Golden there.

DEFENSE

Mountain Brook’s defense has allowed fewer than 20 points per game in each of Robert Evans’ first two seasons as the Spartans’ defensive coordinator.

But this will be Evans’ first fall without linebacker Clark Griffin, the team’s leading tackler the past three years. But Yeager said the unit was progressing well in the summer and meshing as a group.

Now, the cornerstone of the Spartans defense will likely be nose tackle Braxton Wetzler. John McKimmon and Rob Gunn are experienced linemen who will flank Wetzler on either side as well.

“That’s a pretty good start right there,” Yeager said.

Yeager feels good about the secondary, with cornerbacks Blake Pugh and Rhyne Hogue back for another season. Safety James Nichols will step into a bigger role this year on the back end, with Brock Payne, a new face set to step in with the safeties as well. Payne transferred from Vestavia Hills last year.

Mountain Brook has some questions at linebacker, with Matt Holloway back after missing much of last season with a knee injury. John McMillan, Preston Horsley, Trent Wright, Win Horn and Calvin Wilbanks are among the others looking to lock down spots in the rotation.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Reed Harradine is a sophomore who has impressed Yeager immensely. He stands 6-foot-2 and has measurables that could have premier colleges knocking on the door soon. He is capable of handling the kicking and punting duties for the Spartans, with Trenton Hirn also a candidate to help out.

“If he works, he can be something special,” Yeager said of Harradine.

SCHEDULE

Mountain Brook’s schedule looks much different than it has in quite some time, as the Spartans make the transition to 6A, Region 5. Outside of region play, Mountain Brook will play four 7A foes, beginning the season with Vestavia Hills and Huntsville, playing Thompson in the middle and capping the year at Austin.

“We’re playing all 7A non-region teams to make sure the axe is sharp. We wanted that,” Yeager said.

In region play, the Spartans will now face the likes of Woodlawn, Huffman, Shades Valley, Briarwood, Homewood and Chelsea.