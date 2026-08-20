Football Friday: The first gameday of the season

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Mountain Brook opens the season Friday night on the road in a non-region matchup.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Mountain Brook at Hueytown

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hueytown High School

Last season: Mountain Brook finished 9-4, reaching the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Hueytown advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals before falling to Benjamin Russell.

What to watch: Chris Yeager enters his 21st season leading Mountain Brook, a program he has guided to a 170-73 record. Mountain Brook is looking to win its season opener for the third straight year. Hueytown, meanwhile, is coming off 10 consecutive playoff runs and enters as a formidable Week 1 test.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Hueytown 30-27 in overtime in 2025. Mountain Brook has won seven of the 10 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to Mobile to play UMS-Wright, while Hueytown heads to Pike Road.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.