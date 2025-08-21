Football Friday: Time to kick off the 2025 season

The countdowns have been exhausted. The preseason chatter is done. The predictions are obsolete.

Real football begins Friday night.

Mountain Brook takes on Demopolis in the season opener, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. This link shows you our preview for all nine games this week.

Mountain Brook vs. Demopolis

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last season: Mountain Brook finished 8-4, reaching the second round of the playoffs. Demopolis went 7-4, falling in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

What to watch: Demopolis has made the playoffs 29 straight years, but this is an opponent Mountain Brook should beat to start off the season. The Spartans have returners at several key spots that should allow them to expect to start off on a strong note this fall.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Demopolis 28-0 on Aug. 23, 2024, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Both teams take on reigning state champions next week, with Mountain Brook traveling to Parker and Demopolis hosting Jackson.

