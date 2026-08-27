Football Friday: Spartans heading south

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Mountain Brook is back in action Friday night with a long road to Mobile to play UMS-Wright.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

Mountain Brook (1-0) at UMS-Wright (0-1)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Ervin S. Cooper Stadium – UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Hueytown 60-18; UMS-Wright fell to Jackson Prep (Miss.) 42-35.

What to watch: Mountain Brook put up a season-opening rout and now travels to Mobile for a first-ever meeting with a UMS-Wright program that owns nine state championships. UMS-Wright has been a Class 5A program in recent years but is now part of the Private-AA division. This will likely present a much steeper challenge for the Spartans.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook and UMS-Wright have never met.

Next week: Mountain Brook heads to Homewood to begin region play, while UMS-Wright travels to St. Michael.