Football Friday: Spartans hit the road

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Mountain Brook and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

Mountain Brook takes on Parker Friday night, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. on the road. This link shows you our preview for all the games this week.

Mountain Brook (1-0) at Parker (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium – Parker High

Last week: Mountain Brook blew past Demopolis 44-7; Parker beat Ramsay 41-13.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will quickly find out where it stands, as the Spartans head to Parker to take on the defending Class 6A state champions. These two teams met twice last year, with Parker winning in the regular season and in the playoffs on the way to the title. Mountain Brook competed well in both games and has been waiting on another chance to eliminate costly mistakes and potentially knock off a team of Parker’s caliber.

Last meeting: Parker beat Mountain Brook 28-7 on Nov. 15, 2024, in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Hueytown, while Parker starts region play at home against Gardendale.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the podcast channel.

To get coverage of the Mountain Brook game and every other game the Under the Lights team covers on a weekly basis, sign up for the weekly newsletter that hits your inbox each Saturday morning during the season.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage all season long.