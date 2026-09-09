Spartans play at home Thursday night

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Thursday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday (on a Thursday this week).

Mountain Brook is back in action Thursday night with a home game against Helena.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

Mountain Brook (1-2) vs. Helena (2-0)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Thursday, Sept. 10 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Homewood 33-13; Helena beat Pelham 27-21.

What to watch: Mountain Brook continues Class 5A, Region 4 play looking to bounce back after a region-opening loss to Homewood. The Spartans will finally get to play their first home game of the season after three straight road trips to start the year. They will look to settle in and get into a rhythm against a Helena team that has started the season on a strong note. Helena went 5-6 a year ago, reaching the playoffs for a third straight season before falling in the first round.

Last meeting: The two teams last met in 2017, with Mountain Brook winning 41-0. The Spartans have won both previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to Chilton County, while Helena hosts Homewood.