Football Friday: Spartans play another road game

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Mountain Brook is back in action Friday night with a rivalry game at Homewood.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

Mountain Brook (1-1) at Homewood (1-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to UMS-Wright 13-6; Briarwood beat Homewood 17-14.

What to watch: Both teams enter Class 5A, Region 4 play at 1-1 after their first losses of the season last week. Mountain Brook will look to bounce back after an uneven performance last week, while playing its third straight road game to begin the season. Homewood will try to regroup after falling to Briarwood. The Patriots had their chances late, but turned the ball over in the final minute.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Homewood 25-24 in overtime last fall on Bennett Jordan’s miraculous two-point conversion. Mountain Brook has won six straight in the series, and holds a 22-15 edge.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Helena on Thursday, Sept. 10, while Homewood travels to Pelham.