Football Friday: Spartans return to Spartan Stadium

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Mountain Brook and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

Mountain Brook hosts Hueytown this Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. It will be Mountain Brook's only home game in September. This link will take you to a preview of all this week's games.

Mountain Brook (1-1) vs. Hueytown (0-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Parker 27-11; Hueytown took an open date.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has one final non-region tune-up this week, taking on a solid Hueytown team. The Spartans are rebounding from a loss to No. 1 Parker, a game in which they had opportunities but were unable to capitalize. Hueytown is licking its wounds after losing to No. 2 Clay-Chalkville in the season opener. The biggest lesson from those results is perhaps that Parker and Clay-Chalkville are elite teams. We will learn much more about Mountain Brook and Hueytown in this contest.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook earned a 23-21 win on Sept. 6, 2024. The Spartans have won six of the nine previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to Pell City to start region play, while Hueytown hosts Paul Bryant.

