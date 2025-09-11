Football Friday: Spartans hit the road

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Mountain Brook and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

Mountain Brook hosts Hueytown this Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. It will be Mountain Brook's only home game in September. This link will take you to a preview of all this week's games.

Mountain Brook (2-1) at Pell City (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pell City High School

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Hueytown 30-27 in overtime; Pell City lost to Clay-Chalkville 52-9.

What to watch: Mountain Brook dips its toe into Class 6A, Region 6 play this week with the first of three straight road games. The Spartans are coming off a thrilling overtime victory over Hueytown and will look to parlay that into a strong start to region play. Pell City has certainly shown improvement over the last year and could provide a stern test for the Spartans. Mountain Brook has had a tough two-game stretch and will need to get healthy in order to achieve its potential this fall.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Pell City 41-14 on Sept. 13, 2024. The Spartans have won five of six meetings between the programs.

Next week: Mountain Brook makes a trip to Oxford, while Pell City heads to Huffman.

