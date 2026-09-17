Football Friday: Spartans on the road

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Mountain Brook is back in action Friday night with a road game at Chilton County.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

Mountain Brook (2-2) at Chilton County (0-4)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tiger Stadium, Clanton

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Helena 37-0; Chilton County suffered a 28-21 loss to Calera.

What to watch: Mountain Brook snapped a two-game skid behind 279 rushing yards and dominant defense in a shutout win over Helena. It was a nice bounce-back for the improving Spartans and they now face a Chilton County that nearly earned its first win last week.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook and Chilton County have never met.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Oxford, while Chilton County has an open date.