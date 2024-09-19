Football Friday: Spartans host Oxford in Game of the Week

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

Under the Lights and Village Living has you covered from the gridiron, as Mountain Brook hosts Oxford in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Sports editor Kyle Parmley will be covering the action. You can follow him on X at @KyleParmley for game updates if you can't make it to Spartan Stadium.

Here's what you need to know:

The Under the Lights newsletter is back and ready to hit your inbox first thing Saturday morning. Click here to get all of our coverage in one place, and be one of the first to be able to vote in our Player of the Week poll.

Here are all of our game previews.

Go listen to this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama, featuring sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd.

Follow Under the Lights on social media for live updates of all the games on Friday night.