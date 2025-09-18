Football Friday: Spartans look to bounce back

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

On Friday night, the Spartans are looking to bounce back from the Pell City loss last week, as they head to Oxford for a big game.

Mountain Brook (2-2) at Oxford (2-2)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lamar Field – Oxford High

Last week: Mountain Brook lost to Pell City 10-3; Oxford edged Pinson Valley 41-40.

What to watch: Mountain Brook suffered a disappointing loss last week, failing to reach the end zone in a loss to Pell City. The Spartans had the edge in many statistical categories, but the injury of running back Stuart Andrews was a tough hurdle to overcome and his status for this week’s game remains to be seen. Oxford has also not been as strong as normal at the outset of this season, but is off to a 2-0 start in region play.

Last meeting: Oxford rallied to beat Mountain Brook 29-28 on Sept. 20, 2024. Oxford has won two of the three previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook makes a trip to Homewood, while Oxford hosts Helena.

