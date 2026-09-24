Football Friday: Spartans hosting Game of the Week

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Mountain Brook is back in action Friday night with a home game against Oxford, as both teams take a break from region play.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

Game of the Week

Mountain Brook (3-2) vs. Oxford (4-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Chilton County 43-13; Oxford fell to Clay-Chalkville 49-14.

What to watch: Mountain Brook piled up 375 total yards against Chilton County, with Butler Teague running for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Oxford was held to negative rushing yardage in its first loss of the season, a defeat to defending state champion Clay-Chalkville that snapped a four-game win streak. Mountain Brook will look to make it three straight victories as it works to build momentum in a non-region matchup.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook defeated Oxford 42-14 in 2025. The two teams have split four previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Ramsay, while Oxford has an open date.