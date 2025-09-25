Football Friday: Spartans hit the road again

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

On Friday night, the Spartans will head across town to Homewood to take on the unbeaten Patriots.

Game of the Week

Mountain Brook (3-2) at Homewood (5-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook ran over Oxford 42-14; Homewood shut out Jackson-Olin 49-0.

What to watch: This game has great potential, and it’s a shame it doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of the standings. But the Spartans rebounded last week from a disappointing loss to run for 400 yards and beat Oxford, while Homewood is off to a 5-0 start behind five completely dominant victories. Homewood has yet to play a full four-quarter game with starters to this point. The Patriots have looked the part of a great team so far, but this will be by far their biggest test to this point. It remains to be seen if Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews will return this week, but Lawson McKnight was unbelievable in his stead last week, running for over 300 yards on his own. These communities are only separated by a few miles and will be a fun local rivalry contest.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook held off Homewood 27-22 on Sept. 27, 2024. Mountain Brook has won five straight in the series, and holds a 21-15 edge in the series.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Clay-Chalkville, while Homewood travels to Gardendale.

