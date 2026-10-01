Football Friday: Spartans at home for big game

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Mountain Brook is back in action Friday night with a home game against Ramsay, in a big region contest.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Mountain Brook (4-2) vs. Ramsay (5-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Oxford 10-3; Ramsay beat Pinson Valley 34-26.

What to watch: Mountain Brook leaned on defense and field position to grind out a low-scoring, complementary-football win over Oxford in non-region play last week. Ramsay has won four straight and enters as one of the hotter teams on the schedule. This game will be a pivotal one in terms of eventually deciding the region titles, as these two teams and Homewood appear to be the frontrunners in Class 5A, Region 4.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Ramsay 19-13 in 2016, but Ramsay has won two of the three previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to Calera, while Ramsay hosts Pelham.

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Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.